LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Part of Tibbitts-Wick Road in Liberty was closed Monday, and more than 100 customers were in the dark.

A tree took down the power lines along the road.

It fell near Klines Drive just before noon.

Police had the road blocked off so crews could remove branches form the wires.

Police said the power should be back around 6 p.m. As of 6:30 p.m., 11 customers are still without power.

