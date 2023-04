LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been nearly two weeks since a storm and strong winds ripped through the Valley and took down a tree and power lines on East Montrose Street in Liberty.

Though power has been restored, that tree is still blocking the road.

A neighbor didn’t want to speak on camera, but tells First News he is worried about emergency access to the road.

First News spoke with Liberty Township trustee Arnie Clebone, who says the tree will be removed by Saturday.