The tree upended a truck and damaged a garage in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Homeowners in Austintown have a headache on their hands after a tree removal went awry.

The local tree company told First News that they were removing a tree about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday from a yard on Laurie Drive when a large branch was caught up in a gust of wind and toppled backward.

The tree hit the nearby garage and upended the tree service truck.

No injuries were reported.

Crews are working to remove the tree and the truck.