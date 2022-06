HUBBARD Twp. , Ohio (WKBN)- Hubbard Fire Department was called to a house after tree limbs fell through its roof Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 3600 block of Homewood Avenue in Hubbard Township shortly before 4:30 a.m.

Firefighters said that there are no injuries.

The road is currently closed as Ohio Edison needs to fix a power line.