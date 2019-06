Officials say the tree fell over wires on Lockwood Boulevard

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Residents in Boardman were without power Saturday evening after a tree limb fell on the road.

Officials say the tree limb fell over wires on Lockwood Boulevard. They temporarily blocked off the road between Valley-View Drive and Shadeland Drive.

According to OhioEdison, about 167 customers are without power in Boardman as of 11:55 p.m.

Firefighters say the road is open, but it was down to one line as they cleaned up.