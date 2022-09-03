WARREN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A home in Warren Township was damaged Saturday evening after a tree caught fire.

It happened on Park Road NW just before 5:45 p.m, according to a post by Warren Township Fire Department.

The Warren Township Fire Department found a fire in the front yard with logs and branches that was melting siding on the home.

No injuries were reported.

Champion Township Fire, Lordstown Fire, Southington Volunteer Fire and Braceville Fire assisted on scene.

Warren Township and Lordstown police departments also assisted.