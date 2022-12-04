HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — Seven P Trees in Hubbard had a special visitor at the tree farm on Sunday.

Santa took pictures with kids who donated a canned good to St. Pat’s Church. Visitor’s could also support another good cause while shopping for a tree.

We’ve been following Kristina Bayus’ journey as she goes through treatments for her rare illnesses. Her father, Mike Bayus, was at the tree farm selling her homemade Cocoa bombs and popcorn.

The six acre tree farm has been in business since 1979. Seven P Tree’s Christmas Tree Farm owner Mike Pieton said he loves being able to support important causes while helping families create memories.

“It’s a good sense of giving back, you know, it’s my church born and raised. My parents, all my brothers, sisters, we all went to St. Pat’s church and to go to give back some cash and/or non-perishable food for a good cause — it’s good,” Pieton said.