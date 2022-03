MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – Route 358 is blocked in Sandy Lake Township after a tree fell on a car on Sunday morning.

According to authorities on the scene, the driver was taken to the hospital for non life-threatening injuries after the tree trapped him in his car until the authorities arrived.

The authorities are cutting up the tree now to clear the road. They say SR 358 will reopen soon.

The tree fall was most likely caused by high winds.

