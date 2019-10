It happened just before 8 a.m. at Indiana and Fifth avenues

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A tree branch came down on power lines in Niles, knocking out power in the area.

Crews were at the scene, working to repair the line.

Fifth at Nebraska to Salt Springs Road is closed as well as Indiana, between Third and Fifth avenues.