SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Parts of East Connelly Street are closed after storms knocked a tree down early Sunday morning.

The tree also took down power lines when it fell.

Mercer County Dispatch does not know when Route 62 will reopen on Sunday. Crews are still working to clean the trees up. The dispatch reports widespread damage, so cleanup still could take a while.

Westbound lanes are still open.

This story is still developing. For updates, check back here.