Traveling this Thanksgiving? AAA has tips to make your trip easier

(WKBN) – Holiday travel can be stressful, but AAA has tips to make a trip go smoothly.

You are going to want to take some extra time when traveling this holiday season.

AAA estimates that more than 53 million people are expected to travel for Thanksgiving. That is the highest single-year increase since 2005.

With that many people on the roads — or traveling by plane — you will want to plan your departure time accordingly.

“If you can leave early on Wednesday or later on Wednesday, that’s a better option, and the same logic applies when you return on Sunday. You’ll want to leave either very, very early or very, very late,” said Lynda Lambert, spokeswoman and safety advisor for AAA.

Some other tips AAA recommends:

Get to the airport early two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international flights.

Driving? Make sure your car is checked out before hitting the road. AAA says they rescue more than 400,000 people during the Thanksgiving holiday.

If you still need to book anything — hotel or rental cars — you need to book those as soon as possible; the earlier, the better. Consider working with a travel advisor who can make any last-minute changes to travel plans and explore travel insurance options.

Protect yourself and your trip. As travel restrictions remain in flux, it’s essential to know requirements and recommendations based on your vaccination status, where you’re traveling from and where you’re traveling to. AAA’s COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Map and TripTik.AAA.com can help travelers understand closures, recommendations and requirements when traveling in the U.S.

Lambert also emphasized one tip over the rest.

“Be kind and patient this holiday season,” she said. “There are labor shortages in every industry, and the travel industry is no exception so bring your patience. Bring your kindness.”