Traveling this summer with COVID-19

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As states continue to open back up during the coronavirus pandemic, many people are anxious to leave their homes and venture out, maybe even take a vacation.

According to Forbes.com, about 53% of people plan to take a summer vacation; 62% plan to go by car. That’s up by 72% compared to last summer.

While it is tempting to venture away from your community, traveling this summer will be much different.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, there are many things to consider as you plan your trip.

First, you need to know what the community spread of COVID-19 is at your destination. The CDC has a national map that it updates regularly with information about hot spots in the country and the trend in that state.

With that information in hand, you can make informed decisions about your destination and the risk to those you are traveling with. Older adults and people of any age who have a serious underlying medical condition are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

Also, just getting to your destination doesn’t mean you can immediately go about in the community. Some states are still requiring that you quarantine for 14 days if you are coming in from out of town. Make sure to check your destination for guidance in that area.

The CDC has provided a database for state health departments so you can check the guidelines at your destination.

If you do decide to travel, take steps to protect yourself and others. The CDC offers these guidelines:

Clean you hands often. Wash with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes or mouth

Avoid close contact with others

Wear a cloth face mask in public

Cover coughs and sneezes

Pick up food at drive-thrus, curbside restaurants or stores

The CDC says travel increases your risk of contracting COVID-19 but doesn’t know if one type of travel is safer than others. Airports, bus stations, train stations and rest stops are all places you can be exposed to the virus in the air and on surfaces.

Travel experts suggest taking short road trips to outdoor destinations and out of the way places that aren’t crowded.

Also, make sure to check the fine print on any cancellation policies for hotels, flights and tickets to any attraction.