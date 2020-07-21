Travel bans not the only challenge that travel agencies face

'It's not only the destinations, but the resorts. Everyone is changing daily'

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – No one can blame someone for being weary of travel today, but the lack of travel and the increasing difficulties to do so are making it hard on travel agencies.

Kathy Pahanish the president of Executive Tour & Travel said the travel bans can be challenging to keep up with, but it’s not the only challenge facing people in her line of work.

“It’s not only the destinations, but the resorts, everyone is changing daily,” Kathy said. “It becomes very difficult to keep up with what is going on so you can advise your clients as what to do.”

She also said that some places require a COVID-19 test prior to coming there, which doesn’t seem too difficult, but the timing doesn’t always work out.

“Some of the destinations, if you live in a state that’s considered a hot state, then you have to have a COVID test,” Kathy said. “It depends on the destination, like Aruba is three days before arrival, Jamaica is five days. I have not found any testing agency that can provide the COVID test within this timeframe. So it almost makes it impossible for people from the United States to travel there.”

People that book alone might not know what to look out for when it comes to rules and regulations.

“Now is the best time to use a travel agent as ever because we do have the information, we are keeping up to date — this is our livelihood — so we do have the information provided to us and we have the education that they’re giving us to make sure that we’re taking care of our clients to the best of our ability,” she said.

Insurance companies have also changed their policies and it’s important for travelers to know what’s covered.

“I’d have to say in March and April — we couldn’t keep up with the changes. What was today wasn’t tomorrow,” Kathy said. “I have never seen insurance change so much in my entire life.”

While the pandemic has been tough on everyone, whether you’re in the travel business or not, Kathy is staying positive for the future.

“Everyone seems to be pulling together, everybody seems, we’re in this together, we’re going to take care of each other and we are stepping forward,” she said.