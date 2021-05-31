Trauma officials warn public to stay safe during ‘100 Deadliest Days’

(WKBN) – The 100 Deadliest Days officially kicks off Monday and runs through Labor day.

The 100 Deadliest Days is also known to emergency rooms as trauma season and it’s not just for teen driving accidents.

It includes all of the summer activities that could be dangerous if not done properly. That means anything that could be a distraction to you as well.

“We’ve seen it attributed to bike crashes, boating crashes, you know, when you are out operating a boat out on Lake Erie or Lake Milton for that matter. Any type of distraction can cause injury,” said Amanda Lencyk, Trauma Injury Prevention Outreach Coordinator at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Lencyk said alcohol can play a part as well.

The accidents they see during the summer months are a mixture of things, from people setting off fireworks to making bonfires, along with lawnmower and tractor accidents.

“There’s a lot of responsibility that goes hand in hand with that, so as the operator, you have to be aware of your surroundings, making sure that you are not visually distracted, not physically distracted and keeping your mind on the task that you are doing,” said Lencyk

She said no matter what you are doing this Memorial Day, she encourages you to have fun but to be aware of your surroundings and be safe.