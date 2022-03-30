WEST FARMINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – A West Farmington family says they are upset over delayed trash pickup.

We checked into it Wednesday and now their trash is gone, but they say it took a long time to get it picked up.

Five garbage cans were filled up outside the family’s home on North Third Street. Katrina Stollar said it was almost three weeks since their trash was supposed to be picked up by Waste Management.

She says they were up to date on their bills and their trash is supposed to be picked up weekly.

We sent an e-mail to Waste Management and haven’t received a response, but Stollar says Wednesday afternoon their trash was finally picked up.

“It’s very frustrating. It’s $160 every three months for our trash pickup, it’s service we are not consistently getting,” Stollar said.

Stollar says they have experienced delays in service before, but the garbage was always picked up the next week. She added this was the longest their trash has gone between pickups.