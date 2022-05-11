Struthers, Ohio (WKBN) – If you have your health, you have everything. A Valley man is thankful he’s getting better.

We shared the story of Ed Mahoney four years ago. His kidneys were the size of 2-liter bottles and he needed a transplant. He put out yard signs to try and find a donor.

Mahoney was relisted on the donor recipient list recently and got a call within a couple of weeks that he could get a transplant in Cleveland. That happened last week and Mahoney is already back home.

He feels the kidney is starting to work and goes back to the hospital twice a week for checkups.