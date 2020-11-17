Transgender Awareness Week brings to light the struggles transgender people face

(WKBN) – This week is Transgender Awareness Week, a week that brings attention to issues that transgender people face.

We reached out to the Full Spectrum Community Outreach Center. They say that the majority of the people who use their center are transgender, especially children.

They have resources to make transitioning a little easier, like their gender support group that meets the second and fourth Sunday of every month.

“Transgender people are people. They are just trying to find their way in life and be happy. People are scared of what they don’t know. When you’re transitioning from one gender to another or you’re non-binary, people are scared because they aren’t sure what to expect from that,” said Daniel Tirabassi, with the Full Spectrum Community Outreach Center.

This Friday is Transgender Day of Remembrance. It’s a day to honor people who were killed for being transgender.