FOWLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Over 700 people have lost power due to an incident early Monday morning in Trumbull County.

Crews were called to the intersection of State Route 305 and Sodom Hutchings Road in Fowler Township shortly after 6 a.m.

Crews said that they are investigating the cause of the transformer issue.

Traffic is being directed on Wilson Sharpsville Road.