Transformer fire cuts power to customers in Kinsman

A transformer fire cut power to some parts of Kinsman

KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Between 100 and 500 customers are without power in the Kinsman area after a transformer caught fire Friday.

Crews were called about just before 4 a.m. to Morford East Road NE, near Kinsman Vinyl Products, where they found a transformer on fire atop a utility pole.

Dispatchers say the lines on the pole came down, and some surrounding trees started to catch fire.

The fire caused the utility pole to split apart.

First Energy crews are on the scene to replace the pole and repair the downed lines.

Power should be restored by 7 a.m., according to the First Energy outage map.