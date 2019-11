It happened in the 200 block of S. Broad Street

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A transformer in Canfield caught fire this morning.

Over 1,800 people in Canfield City and Township are without power, according to First Energy. Farmers Bank, Canfield Middle School and a church are among those without power.

Crews are on the scene, and that portion of the road is blocked.

