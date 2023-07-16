TRANSFER, Pa. (WKBN) — The Reynolds Drive-In in Transfer is hosting its bi-monthly flea market on Sunday.

Vendors are welcome to load up their vehicles and come down to sell. Set-up begins at 7 a.m. and the cost to rent a space is $10.

The flea market runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Next weekend is Christmas in July, and to celebrate, the drive-in will play The Polar Express and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

Fun music, contests and more are also in the works for future flea markets. Expect newer summer movies to play throughout the summer, like The Little Mermaid.