TRANSFER, Pa. (WKBN) – Dust off your binoculars and mark your calendars for January 13, as the Shenango River Watchers and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District {USACE) team up once again to host the fourth annual Eagle Fest at Shenango River Lake.

The bird lovers’ event happens at Chestnut Run Swim Beach at 500 Saranac Drive (SRSR 846) in Transfer, Pa., from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., according to a press release.

Shenango River Lake is managed by USACE Pittsburgh District. It says that when the lake freezes and ice forms, open water becomes prime fishing for bald eagles.

Visitors have previously spotted over 90 juvenile and adult bald eagles near the beach and the Route 18 access area in one day.

The event starts with a presentation by the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Tamarack Wildlife will also be conducting a Wings of Wonder program with live birds.

Park rangers will be available to answer questions and help locate bald eagles.