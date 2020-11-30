Training to start for TJX distribution center jobs in Lordstown

They are looking to train about 300 candidates

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Professional Development Center will start training potential candidates for the upcoming TJX Home Goods Distribution Center in Lordstown next week.

All candidates have to attend two training sessions in professional forklift and safety training.

The first training starts Dec. 7 and 8 at the Professional Development Center, which is on the 7th floor of the Chase Bank Building in downtown Youngstown.

Training will then be held periodically leading up to the distribution center’s grand opening or until all positions are filled.

You must be a registered candidate to take part in the training.

All candidates must register at the center between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. No appointment is necessary and walk-ins are welcome.

Those applying should bring a valid ID and Social Security card.

You can call the Professional Development Center at 330-797-3995 for more information.