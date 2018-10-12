Training session informs Trumbull County school resource officers Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) - Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe led a seminar for school resource officers on Friday.

The SROs are from the county's public school districts.

The session took place at the Trumbull County Educational Service Center in Niles.

Officers also heard from a prosecutor in the juvenile court system.

The information focused on legal issues when dealing with kids.

"At the Educational Service Center, I felt it was important for superintendents and building administrators in the districts that have resource officers that we're able to get them together and let them network among themselves, and be able to ask questions and have speakers talk about different topics they're going to face in the school districts," said Michael Hanshaw, superintendent at the Trumbull County ESC.

Hanshaw said Friday's event was the first of its kind but he plans to start having similar workshops every few months.