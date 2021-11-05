Training gives local law enforcement tools for dealing with mental illness

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A number of law enforcement officers in Mahoning County may now be a little more prepared to handle those with mental health issues.

The Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board hosted a luncheon and graduation ceremony Friday for those officers who had recently completed a course in crisis intervention.

The five-day, 40-hour program offers lessons in de-escalating situations with people suffering mental health problems before they turn violent.

“I think it is definitely worth a try and worth a shot to look at things a different way and give some of those individuals some of the resources that we’ve learned are available in the community,” said Angela Miner, Youngstown Municipal Court security chief.

The program is funded through a tax levy supporting the Mental Health Board.

The graduates Friday include:

Austintown Township Police Department:

Officer Ryan Mong

Officer De-Ondrea Hilson

Officer Matt Belish

Officer Alex Kooyman

Akron Children’s Hospital:

Sgt. Michael Longo

Boardman Township Police Department“

Officer Nicolas Rusyn

Officer Justin Binkiewicz

Canfield Township Police Department:

Sgt. Kyle Young

Lake Milton Police Department:

Officer Eliah Stockmaster

Officer Adelimarie Quinones Cruz

North Jackson Township Police Department:

Officer Desmond Gray

Officer Raymond Zebosky III

Youngstown Police Department:

Officer Juan Fornore

Officer Tony Kaleugher

Officer Dylan Bell

Youngstown Housing Code Enforcement Officer:

Officer David Smith

Youngstown Municipal Court:

Chief Angela Miner

Officer Neil Spitler

Police Chaplains:

Pastor Macklin