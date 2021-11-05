Training gives local law enforcement tools for dealing with mental illness

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A number of law enforcement officers in Mahoning County may now be a little more prepared to handle those with mental health issues.
The Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board hosted a luncheon and graduation ceremony Friday for those officers who had recently completed a course in crisis intervention.
The five-day, 40-hour program offers lessons in de-escalating situations with people suffering mental health problems before they turn violent.
“I think it is definitely worth a try and worth a shot to look at things a different way and give some of those individuals some of the resources that we’ve learned are available in the community,” said Angela Miner, Youngstown Municipal Court security chief.
The program is funded through a tax levy supporting the Mental Health Board.
The graduates Friday include:
Austintown Township Police Department:
Officer Ryan Mong
Officer De-Ondrea Hilson
Officer Matt Belish
Officer Alex Kooyman
Akron Children’s Hospital:
Sgt. Michael Longo
Boardman Township Police Department“
Officer Nicolas Rusyn
Officer Justin Binkiewicz
Canfield Township Police Department:
Sgt. Kyle Young
Lake Milton Police Department:
Officer Eliah Stockmaster
Officer Adelimarie Quinones Cruz
North Jackson Township Police Department:
Officer Desmond Gray
Officer Raymond Zebosky III
Youngstown Police Department:
Officer Juan Fornore
Officer Tony Kaleugher
Officer Dylan Bell
Youngstown Housing Code Enforcement Officer:
Officer David Smith
Youngstown Municipal Court:
Chief Angela Miner
Officer Neil Spitler
Police Chaplains:
Pastor Macklin