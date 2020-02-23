Train, vehicle crash in Columbiana

It appears to have happened at the S. Elm Street and Fairfield Avenue crossing

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A vehicle and a train collided in Columbiana early Sunday morning.

It appears to have happened at the S. Elm Street and Fairfield Avenue crossing at around 1:30 a.m.

The extent of any injuries is unknown at this time. Police are expected to release more information later today.

First News has also reached out to Amtrak for a statement.

