Train hits car on tracks in Perry Township

Police said the woman stopped her vehicle on the tracks, where she was hit Friday morning

PERRY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A train hit a car with a woman inside on the tracks near Fresh Mark in Perry Township.

According to Salem police, the woman got through the first gate, driving over the tracks near S. Lincoln Avenue Friday morning. For some reason, she stopped on the tracks and the freight train hit her, police said.

The woman complained of being sore and was sent to the hospital to get checked out. She is expected to be OK.

Police are investigating to determine what happened and why the woman stopped.

They haven’t released her identity.