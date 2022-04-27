COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A train derailed in Columbiana.

A few cars derailed along Railroad Street Wednesday night. It happened across from Compco Industries.

Workers with Norfolk Southern were at the scene. Norfolk spokesperson Connor Spielmaker said that three cars rerailed but remained upright.

“Our crews and contractors were quick to the scene and everything has been cleaned up. There are some minor repairs being made to the track, but that is not affecting traffic on our double mainline there,” he said.

No injuries were reported.