(WKBN) – A small entrance off Route 154 was briefly blocked Friday on the Youngstown Southern Railroad between Rogers and Negley.

The train had a minor derailment.

There were no major traffic issues while crews got the car righted.

The 36-mile-long spur line was owned by The Columbiana Port Authority until 2014 when it was sold to a private oil and gas company.