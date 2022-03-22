SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters from multiple departments battled a train engine fire Monday afternoon in Salem.

Firefighters from Salem, Damascus and Perry Township responded to Allen Road for the fire at 12:30 p.m.

According to the City of Salem Fire Department, the second of three engines was on fire. Firefighters said they were able to fight the fire with a combination of water and foam.

Firefighters said that the conductor of the train was on the first engine and made it out safely.

Courtesy: City of Salem Fire Dept.- Facebook

Crews are still working to find out the cause of the fire.