SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters from multiple departments battled a train engine fire Monday afternoon in Salem.
Firefighters from Salem, Damascus and Perry Township responded to Allen Road for the fire at 12:30 p.m.
According to the City of Salem Fire Department, the second of three engines was on fire. Firefighters said they were able to fight the fire with a combination of water and foam.
Firefighters said that the conductor of the train was on the first engine and made it out safely.
Crews are still working to find out the cause of the fire.