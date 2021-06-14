Train bringing tour to Youngstown this summer

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Multi-Grammy and Billboard award-winning band Train is coming to Youngstown this summer.

They will be joined by special guest Vertical Horizon at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre on August 25.

Tickets will be available online for presale Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with the passcode: SUMMER.

Otherwise, tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com and the Southwoods Health Box Office.

Prices range from $42.50 to $99.50.

The San Francisco-based group has had 14 songs on the Billboard’s Hot 100 list since the release of their debut album.