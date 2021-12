HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — A train is blocking an intersection in Hubbard Monday.

A Norfolk Southern train has been blocking the intersection of OH-304 and Seifert-Lewis Road since about 10 a.m. Monday.

Hubbard trustee Rick Hernandez said the conductor was at his limit for how many hours he could travel. There will not be a new conductor until about 4 p.m.

Hernandez said he does not know where the current conductor is.

We reached out to Norfolk Southern and have not yet heard back.