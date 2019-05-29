Trailstar International begins expansion in Smith Township

SMITH TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A small company in western Mahoning County is expanding in a big way.

The ground was broken for a $9.3 million expansion of Trailstar International.

The company currently manufactures and sells six custom aluminum and steel dump trailers a week at its Smith Township facility.

The company has seen an approximate 20-percent growth in the past year. Company officials say they’ve outgrown their 10,000 square-foot building.

When construction of the 85,000 square-foot building is complete, the company plans to hire 50 additional employees.

“We want people that will show up to work and be part of something greater, then build a better product. Welders are important, mechanics are important, but this new generation needs someone to show them what to do. We pride ourselves for taking people from the beginning and growing them up,” said Trailstar President Tom Hahn.

New hires could make between $12 and $25 an hour, depending on their skill sets.