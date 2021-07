LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A tractor-trailer crashed along Interstate 80 in Liberty Township overnight.

The crash happened near the Route 193 exit just after 1 a.m. Thursday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the trailer separated from the truck. They were about a football field apart when troopers got there.

Troopers are investigating the cause of the crash, but believe it happened because of speed and wet roads.

No one was hurt.

Part of I-80 East was closed, but it’s now open again.