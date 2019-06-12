Trailer holding props for national competition stolen from Warren dance studio

The national dance competition is only a few weeks away

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren dance studio is looking for its trailer, which contains all of the props and equipment dancers will need for a national competition.

The trailer was parked next to Innovation Dance Centre on N. River Road. It was taken sometime between 3 and 7 p.m. Monday.

The props inside look like a London Bridge, a candy store and big black boxes.

The national dance competition in Virginia Beach is only a few weeks away.

If you have any information on where the trailer or the props might be, call Warren police at 330-394-2521.