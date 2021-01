A coil that was on the trailer came off, shutting down the ramps from Routes 62 and 82 westbound

MASURY Ohio (WKBN) – The ramps from Route 62 westbound and Route 82 westbound in Masury are closed due a crash.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a tractor-trailer flipped over and a coil that was on the trailer came off.

No injuries were reported, according to Highway Patrol.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is on the scene.

Drivers should avoid the area, if possible.

WKBN is heading to the scene to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.