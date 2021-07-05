Tragic circumstance sends Mahoning County Dog Warden to Youngstown bridge

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police and the dog warden’s office were called to a bridge in Youngstown Monday after two dogs apparently jumped or fell from the structure.

A man passing by said he saw two dogs jump from the Mahoning Avenue Bridge, according to a post from the Mahoning County Dog Warden’s Facebook page.

Both dogs are believed to have suffered multiple injuries and were taken to a veterinarian.

Friends Of Fido MCDP is covering the medical needs of the injured dogs, according to the post.