SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A big change starts on Tuesday along Western Reserve Road.

Traffic will open between Interstate 680 and Ivy Hill Drive off of Five Points, but only when workers are not there.

The road will remain closed from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. So, it will open during off-hours.

Work in the area is expected to be finished by Memorial Day, which is on Monday, May 29.