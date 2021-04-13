Traffic stop, suspected drugs, and sprint around police station ends in arrest in Newton Falls

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who was cited for having drugs was arrested less than 24 hours later on new drug charges.

A passenger who was with him during his first arrest was also charged the second time police found her with the suspect.

According to police, Dylan Bever was stopped at about 1 a.m. Thursday on State Route 5, near State Route 534, for having a loud exhaust.

Further investigation revealed that Bever was driving with a suspended license and several suspected drugs and paraphernalia were found in his car, according to a police report.

Police seized a gray pouch with a combination lock on it that contained suspected methamphetamine and suspected fentanyl. Police also uncovered 35 hypodermic syringes.

Inside a locked metal box on the backseat, officers say they found suspected methadone, baggies and a purple capsule with drug residue on it, the report stated.

Bever was cited for driving under suspension and for the loud exhaust.

A passenger in the car with Bever, later identified as 22-year-old Hope Ramsey, appeared to be sleeping during the traffic stop, police said.

The next day at about 7:15 p.m., officers spotted Bever driving the same vehicle he was driving the night before on Route 534, near Carson Salt Springs Road.

Again, officers say they found drugs inside a bag in Bever’s car, this time inside a black locked bag. Several items were seized including a syringe, two baggies of suspected methamphetamine and a dollar bill with unknown powder spilling from it. Also, officers found loose empty baggies in the back seat along with a scale, the report stated.

Ramsey was once again with Bever during this incident. Police say she had suspected marijuana in her bra.

At the police station, officers say Bever slipped his handcuffs and took off on foot, running through the police station parking lot. He was caught a short time later.

Ramsey was arrested on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Further charges are pending drug tests.

Bever is facing several drug charges along with a charge of escape. He pleaded not guilty earlier this week at his arraignment. A hearing date is scheduled for April 15.

A warrant was issued for Ramsey.