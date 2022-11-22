CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Louisiana is in the Trumbull County Jail after police say they found a loaded gun during a traffic stop in Cortland.

Sherrif’s deputies pulled over a driver after they saw him cross over the middle line a couple of times while driving on Route 88 near the causeway in Mecca Township.

The driver, who had a Louisiana driver’s license, was pulled over on Route 46 in Cortland where he told police he was traveling with his coworkers from Cleveland and was swerving because he was unfamiliar with the area and was trying to read the GPS on his cellphone, according to a police report.

The officer’s attention then turned to the front seat passenger, later identified as 27-year-old David Bessard, who police said gave a fictitious name at first and then admitted his identity only after failed searches came up for the name he provided.

The driver let police search his car and that’s when they found a loaded gun on the floor of the front passenger side, the report stated.

The driver told police he didn’t know anything about the gun or much about his passenger.

Bessard admitted that the gun was his and that he got off parole “a while back,” the report stated.

Bessard was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on charges of having weapons under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, obstructing official business and falsification.

Bessard pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday and bond was set at $30,000. He was also ordered not to leave Ohio. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 28.