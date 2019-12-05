Breaking News
GM’s battery plant in Lordstown expected to create 1,100 jobs

Traffic stalled after man jumps from Youngstown bridge

Local News

A man was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after he jumped from the Market Street bridge about 10:10 a.m. Thursday

by:

Posted: / Updated:
An ambulance in front of the inside view of an ambulance.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after he jumped from the Market Street bridge about 10:10 a.m. Thursday.

The man jumped as police were on the bridge.

He landed in the area that had been renovated last year under the bridge for the amphitheater.

The incident was visible from the municipal court building.

The man is still alive but has several injuries.

WKBN 27 First News does not typically report on suicide attempts, however, this incident impacted traffic and downtown commerce.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story