HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Mercer County drivers will be dealing with a new traffic pattern in Hermitage.

According to PennDOT, East State Street has been reduced from five lanes to two lanes between Buhl Farm Drive and Boyd Drive.

The change to the roadway was done to reduce crashes and improve safety for pedestrians.

For more information on roadway changes, visit www.511PA.com