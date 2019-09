Stop signs will be put up for now

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you drive on Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown from Cornersburg, pay attention. There are some construction changes you need to know about.

Traffic signals are being replaced at the intersection of Glenwood and Canfield Road as part of a larger project.

For the next few weeks, the signals will not be working. Instead, there will be stop signs.

The road improvement project in the area is expected to cost $250,000.