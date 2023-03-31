CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — The City of Canfield announced that drivers may expect to see some delays next week as work begins to repair manholes.

The work is expected to begin on April 3 and conclude on April 5. The 16 manholes that have failed are located on East Main Street, West Main Street, North Broad Street and South Broad Street. This project comes after reports of annoying bumps on the listed roads over the last several years, according to a Facebook post by City of Canfield.

“U.S. 224 will not be paved again until 2028, and as a result, we have decided to fix these manholes to bring the depressions back up to level. The hope is for an easier journey through the City of Canfield,” the post stated.

Work will begin on West Main Street and proceed accordingly. The city says to expect minimal traffic delays.