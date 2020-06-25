Traffic delays expected for VP Pence visit to Valley

The Ohio State Highway Patrol logo in front of a police car and police lights.

Credit: WKBN

VIENNA TWP., (WKBN) – Air Force Two carrying Vice President Mike Pence is expected to land Thursday morning at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Vienna.

The vice president will be attending the noon unveiling of the new Endurance all-electric pickup truck at the Lordstown Motors plant.

Drivers should expect delays on some major highways in the Valley.

While the White House does not release the direct route of the motorcade, delays should be expected on Route 11, I-76, I-80, I-680 and Market Street in Youngstown.

After the pickup truck reveal, Pence will attend a community event with local leaders and police.

