Traffic changes along SR 711, I-680 to impact drivers in Mahoning County

The ramp from State Route 711 southbound to I-680 southbound will be closed for bridge repairs

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Drivers in Mahoning County will be dealing with traffic changes that could impact their commute in the upcoming months.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the ramp from State Route 711 southbound to I-680 southbound will be closed for bridge repairs starting Monday at 3 p.m.

The detour will be Gypsy Lane to US 422 to SR 193 to I-680. This will last through late October.

Additionally, there will be a bi-directional traffic pattern for drivers traveling on I-680 southbound from State Route 711 to Bella Vista Avenue.

Two traffic lanes will be maintained in both directions, but southbound traffic will be split. This $9.7 bridge project should start Monday and will continue into July of 2021.