Traffic being diverted off Ohio Turnpike due to crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
police lights police car

Adobe Stock

(WKBN) – A crash on the Ohio Turnpike Wednesday night has closed down the toll road near the Ohio/Pennsylvania border.

A truck is on its side in the eastbound lane between the last toll gate in Ohio and the Pennsylvania gate.

Traffic is blocked and backed up for miles in both the eastbound and westbound directions.

Motorists are being diverted off the turnpike at the Market Street exit in Ohio. Traffic is also being diverted off the Pennsylvania Turnpike before the Ohio border.

There’s no word yet on how long the turnpike will be shut down.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com