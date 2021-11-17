Traffic being diverted off Ohio Turnpike due to crash

(WKBN) – A crash on the Ohio Turnpike Wednesday night has closed down the toll road near the Ohio/Pennsylvania border.

A truck is on its side in the eastbound lane between the last toll gate in Ohio and the Pennsylvania gate.

Traffic is blocked and backed up for miles in both the eastbound and westbound directions.

Motorists are being diverted off the turnpike at the Market Street exit in Ohio. Traffic is also being diverted off the Pennsylvania Turnpike before the Ohio border.

There’s no word yet on how long the turnpike will be shut down.