YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews were out dealing with several crashes in the area Saturday morning.

Three people were taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center after a two-vehicle crash on Route 305 in Fowler. Their current conditions are unknown.

The crash happened between Bushnell-Campbell Road and Route 7. One car was in the middle of the roadway and another ended up in a ditch.

The vehicles were blocking traffic for some time, but the area has now been cleared enough for vehicles to move through.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Just before 8 a.m., a crash backed up traffic along a portion of 711.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the crash temporarily blocked traffic on 711 south near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. By 9 a.m., the area had been cleared, according to ODOT’s traffic website.

At the time of the crash, our crews could not get to the crash or onto the northbound 711 on-ramp to Interstate 680. Youngstown police were routing traffic around the area.

They did see a line of cars stuck in traffic along 711 as they were on Burlington Avenue.

First News is hearing reports of crashes around the area as crews are dealing with icy roads.

Over in Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) put various travel restrictions into place. PennDOT urged drivers to use caution and leave room for plow trucks to clear the roadways.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.