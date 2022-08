(WKBN) – A couple roads are closing for construction in the Valley this week.

Drivers, there is a traffic alert out of Mecca Township.

Starting Monday, part of state Route 46 will close. Crews are replacing a culvert between State Route 5 and State Route 88. It’ll be this way all week.

In Beaver Township, Sharrott Road will be shut down all week as well.

You won’t be able to drive it between Middletown Road and Old County Lane.

This is also for culvert replacements.