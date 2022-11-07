MAHONING VALLEY, Ohio (WKBN) – Some traffic alerts coming Monday to the Valley.

West Park Drive in Mill Creek Park will be under construction for some infrastructure improvements. It will be closed from Old Furnace Road to Bears Den Drive.

No programs – special events – or rentals will be impacted by the closures. The project is expected to last about 42 days.

State Route 305 in Bazetta will be closed between Route 45 and Route 5. The Army Corp of Engineer’s will be doing road construction. The detour will be route 45 to route 82 to route 5.

This is expected to last through late December.